Day Shawn Day Shawn Day, 31, passed away June 6, 2020. A gathering for family and friends will be Sat. June 13, 2020 from 3:15 PM to 4:00 PM at Wilks Funeral Home. You can view the full obituary and send condolences to the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
