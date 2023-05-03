Davis Robert "Scott" Davis Robert "Scott" Davis, 59, passed away on April 28, 2023. He was born on July 29, 1963 in Pocatello, Idaho to James Robert Davis and Adele Davis.
Scott grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Highland High School in 1981. He then attended ISU graduating in 1990 as a Machinist/Welder. He was involved in FFA and 4H.
Scott married Celeste Ball on November 11, 1989. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and racing.
Scott is survived by his wife, Celeste of Pocatello; son, Justin Davis of Idaho Falls, ID, son, John Davis, son, Carson Davis, and daughter, Jeanae Steed all of Pocatello, ID; mother, Adele Davis of Pocatello, ID; sister, Jamie Wynsma of Salmon, ID; brother, Chris Davis and brother, Mike Burt both of Pocatello, ID; and 6 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Robert Davis; great-grandpa Gilbert; and Pat Taysom.
The family wants to give special thanks to Keith and Amy, the owners of Rustic Ridge Electric.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Rustic Ridge Electric, 180 Doud St. Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.