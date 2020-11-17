Davis Jeannine McKay Davis Jeannine McKay Davis passed away at her home in Downey, Idaho on November 12, 2020 surrounded by family. Jeannine was born to James S. and Arvilla Hughes McKay on July 5, 1930, in Malad, Oneida County, Idaho. Jeannine grew up and attended school in Downey, Idaho, graduating from Downey High School. She married Daniel Dale Davis in the Logan, Utah, temple (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) on December 19,1947. Jeannine dedicated her life to her family and to music. She was known far and wide for her beautiful piano playing. One of her piano teachers was her future sister-in-law, Cliss Johnson Davis. Jeannine went on to teach (and love) countless students over the years, many of whom still kept in touch. She was the Ward and Stake organist in her church most of her adult life. In her early married years, she and Dale were members of a dance band that played all around the valley, with Jeannine on the piano and Dale on saxophone and clarinet. Jeannine began her many years of accompanying the Downey Madrigal Choir at the age of 15 and continued over 65 years. In addition, she accompanied the Marsh Valley Choir and traveling MarVals for many years before retiring. Music, literature, and art were central to life in the Davis home. Jeannine was an accomplished seamstress and also created exquisite, crocheted pieces, including a tablecloth for which she won the Sweepstakes ribbon at the Downey Fair. Jeannine is survived by three children: Jan (Lloyd) O'Neil - Pocatello; Wendy (Robert) Hirai - Boise; and Dan - Los Angeles; a sister, Marilyn (Theron) Christiansen and sister-in-law, Carol Jones; 10 grandchildren, Eric, Chris, Kevin, Morgan, Angie, Robyn, Katie, Max, Molly and Gabe; 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel Dale Davis; her son, James Grant Davis; and her brother, James Duane McKay. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Symbii Home Health and Hospice. The compassionate caring and comfort extended were deeply appreciated. A graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Downey Cemetery on Wednesday, November 18. The family invites those wishing to do so to make a memorial contribution in Jeannine's name to Marsh Valley High School Choir, 12651 S Old US Hwy 91, Arimo, ID 83214. Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home. Condolences and to view a video tribute, visit www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
