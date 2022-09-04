Davis Fredrick Nelson Davis Fred Davis was born on April 4, 1947 to Frederick Charles Davis and Mary Katherine Montgomery in Dodge City, Kansas. Most of his youth was spent living in Cimmaron, Kansas and Lamar, Colorado. Fred was the oldest of five children having two brothers and two sisters. Fred enjoyed many close friends growing up in the small town of Cimmaron. One of his closest friends was his brother Ben, who along with himself and a group of others often were caught up in one shenanigan or another. Fred especially enjoyed swimming and baseball. One summer he pitched a "no hit" season. He was hoping to be approached by some talent scouts. But after he took a line drive to the face when he was on the pitching mound, and was temporarily blinded, his mother put the "kibosh" to that idea, and he was sent to work on his uncle's farm as he did for several more summers. When Fred was only 17 years old, he left home to join the Navy. He served three tours in the Vietnam war. While stationed in Dixon, California, he met Toni "Rose" Townley who would soon become his wife of 57 years. A year after they were married their daughter Diane Marie was born and four years later, their son David Lee arrived. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he returned to Lamar, Colorado where he worked at various jobs until he began a short career in the banking and finance industry which led him to Colorado Springs and Boulder, Colorado, Idaho Falls, Idaho and finally settling in Pocatello, Idaho where he lived out the remainder of his life. In the early years, Fred owned his own businesses including, producing the very first "Multiple Listing" book for the realtors of Pocatello. At the age of 36 Fred decided to further his education and enrolled at Idaho State University graduating with a degree in Electrical Design. Early in his career Fred worked for Pioneer Engineers, (Hailey, Idaho) Unisys (SLC Utah), and Abco Drafting and Design, Pocatello, Idaho. He spent the remainder of his career working as a Controls Design Engineer, first for U.S. Transformer and finally retiring from Virginia Transformer. After retirement he was involved in private consulting for companies. Fred made friends easily and maintained many of those relationships for many years. In his younger years he was always up for an adventure and through out his life he always had a "story" to tell with some embellishment added. To his family it seemed as though he could figure out or fix just about anything. Fred was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos and our local baseball team the "Grays". He was a member of "Rowdy Row" and could whistle louder than loud, piercing many an ear. He loved hiking, hunting & snowmobiling with his best buddy Greg Gilk and his twin sons "from another mother", Jason and Chris among others. He enjoyed his time at the gym with his longtime friend Terry Lewis. Most of all he loved fishing, more recently with his nephew Tino, and spending time at their property in Island Park with friends and family including special friend Brian Hawk. He and Toni also enjoyed traveling to new places including: Alaska, Hawaii, Spain, and their 2- week trip to Italy celebrating their 50th Wedding anniversary. They really enjoyed their many RV trips around the country including the Oregon coast, and in 2018, took a 7,000 mile, seven week trip visiting 14 states with his brother Ben and his wife Cheryl. Fred earned many awards and recognition throughout his life but more important to him was service to others. In Lamar he coached Little League; Colorado Springs he was a committed J.C. He served many roles over the years at St. Anthony's including Parish Council Member, Hospital Ministry, Mass and Homebound Eucharistic Minister and a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus. Without a doubt one of his greatest joy and privileges was the opportunity to serve as Scoutmaster of Troop 315. After its original scoutmaster, Jim Martin, who started the troop in 1965, stepped down, Fred became the scoutmaster for over ten years. In this time, he touched the lives of countless boys and earned the respect of their parents and other leaders. Fred lived a full life on this earth enjoyed many furry friends; Sam, Jack, Charlie, Rusty, and now Miss Bette. He is survived by his loving wife Toni "Rose", his daughter Diane Melton (Troy), son David Davis, brothers Ben Davis (Cheryl), John Davis (Linda), sister Dee Dee Dudley (Brice), sister-in-law Cookie and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceeded in death by his parents, sister Debbi, Brother-in-laws Bill Hale & Tom Townley, Sister-in-law Barbara Hale and many uncles, aunts, & cousins. Many good friends. There will be a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 6th at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave. Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday Sept. 7th at 2 p.m. at St Anthony's Church 504 N. 7th Ave. A private interment will be held at a later date. Services are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
