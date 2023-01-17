Davis Everett Eugene Davis Our Dad, Everett Eugene Davis, passed away on January 7th 2023. While he was a man of many earthly accomplishments, we celebrate that he was a good man and a good dad. He joins his wife Andrea Lee Davis and his son Christopher Martin Davis in heaven. He is survived by his son, Charles Eugene Davis (Elizabeth) and his daughter Charise Marie Davis (Pamela). He will also be missed by his grandchildren Ian (Margery), Christian, Aynsley (Brent), Hope, Lark and Willow and his great grand-children, Brandon, Dandon, Charlotte, Oliver and Beckett.

