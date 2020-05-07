Davis Dr. John Robert Davis Our dear beloved father and grandfather, Dr. John Robert Davis, passed away in Bountiful, UT, with loved ones near on April 29, 2020. He was 94 years old. On August 7, 1925, in Nephi, UT, a beautiful set of twins were born to Thomas Daniel Davis and Anna Daveda Olsen Davis. A little boy, John Robert and a little girl, Beverly Jeanne; adding to an older brother Max Daniel and older sister Beth Elaine. The twins were known by all as Jack and Jeanne. Sadly, the duo would not be together for very long as Jeanne passed away at the age of 5 due to meningitis. He also had a younger brother Thomas Dee Davis, who recently passed away in February. Our father grew up in Nephi, UT, attending Juab County schools, where he met a darling blue-eyed blonde with adorable dimples. Her name would forever be "Dolly" to him and to those who knew and loved her. As a small boy and into his youth, our father learned priceless life lessons as he worked on his father's large ranch until it was lost during the Great Depression. Growing up during that difficult time gained him a tremendous work ethic which he has passed on to his children and grandchildren. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, our father enlisted in the Navy and from there began his schooling and career in dentistry. It was during this time he married the love of his life, Blanche "Dolly" Ockey. They were sealed for time and all eternity on December 20, 1946, in the Manti, Utah LDS temple. Soon after, they would add eight children to their happy family. Their love would last for nearly 70 amazing years. Because of his schooling, Jack and Dolly were given the privilege of living in several states; including California, Washington, and eventually settling in Pocatello, Idaho where he had a thriving orthodontic practice for over 60 years. He became a well-respected household name in the community. If you had a beautiful smile, you were probably a patient of Dr. Davis. Working as an orthodontist brought great happiness to our father. Not because of the skill and craft he had mastered, but because he thrived on being surrounded by the youth of the community. They brought him so much joy. Our father was a farmer at heart, a passionate gardener, and a great outdoorsman. He could name every tree in the forest. We will always remember the many fun camping trips and vacations where he taught us to be grateful for all of Heavenly Father's creations. His family was his life. He loved each one of us unconditionally. He always had an open heart and listening ear during the happiest moments in our lives as well as our deepest moments of despair. There will be a great void in our homes without the sound of his telephone calls to hear about all the details happening within each of our families. Our father was dedicated to Our Savior as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He magnified many callings including Bishop, Stake President, and Stake Patriarch. He also served in many Bishoprics , Stake Presidencies, and served in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. He touched the lives of so many and set a Christ-like example to those he served. Because of his testimony of the Gospel and faith in the Atonement of Our Savior, he truly taught us the meaning of being a Son and Daughter of God. We know that we will be reunited once again. Our father was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife Dolly, his son John Thomas Davis, and his great grandson Gunner Jack Wheatley. He is survived by his children Daniel (Cecilia), Allyn Smith (Scott), Suzanne Davis, Julie Hattabaugh (Eric), Elizabeth Evans, Steven (Michelle) and Polly Wheatley (Farrell). He is also survived by nearly 100 grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved and adored him and will miss him very much. The family would like to thank the many health care providers at Heritage Place in Bountiful, UT, as well as Utah Home Health and Hospice for providing such compassionate and loving care during our father's final years. He loved you so much. A family viewing will be held Saturday, May 9th from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, Nephi, UT. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 pm at the Nephi City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Jack and Dolly will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Missionary Fund. www.andersonfh1866.com
