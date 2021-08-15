Davis D'Amico Eric P. Davis D'Amico Eric Paul Davis D'Amico died at home in Pocatello, Idaho on August 7, 2021, from leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer. Eric was born in Pocatello on August 28, 1952, to Cecelia D'Amico and Robert J. Davis. He was raised with his sister, Erin Leigh, by their mother, aunt, and grandparents. Eric attended St. Joseph's Catholic School, Irving Jr. High, and Pocatello High School, Class of 1970. Eric is predeceased by his parents, sister, Aunt Madelyne Demico, and grandparents, Anthony and Angie D'Amico. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda D'Amico; son, Samuel D'Amico; and stepchildren, Amber (Travis) Thomsen of Colorado, Austin (Heidi) Jones of Texas, Andrea DeRose of Pocatello, and Kyle (Jaime) Jones of Idaho Falls. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and a granddaughter who will be born in October. Eric earned his undergraduate and graduate degree in elementary education at Idaho State University and went on to teach at Wilcox Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, and Indian Hills Elementary, dedicating most of his 33-year career to teaching 4th and 6th grade students. Eric spent summers exploring historical sites around Idaho so that he could provide a richer portrait of Idaho to his 4th grade students. Students may remember Eric's Tale of the Johnson House, told around Halloween each year. He loved to help students discover the magic of reading and loved reading aloud to his students. However, he refused to read dog stories to the kids because he couldn't read the sad parts without crying. Eric loved Idaho and never had reason or desire to live anyplace other than Pocatello. He loved mountain biking, cross-country skiing, hiking, and was much happier under the sky than he ever was under a roof. He especially loved Scout Mountain and dedicated countless hours to keeping it beautiful, spending every Sunday evening for six years cleaning litter and putting out campfires left by irresponsible campers. He wanted every visitor to have a positive experience. Eric was service-oriented and unafraid to speak up for the rights of others and for his beliefs. Students and teachers in School District #25 today continue to benefit from his involvement in union negotiations. Eric was nominated for the Max Dalton Open Government Award by the Idaho Newspaper Foundation for the work he did to ensure the Idaho State University President's Residence (Servel Mansion) was not sold to a private buyer but remains part of ISU's proud history. He received the HOTY (Husband of the Year) Volunteer Award through Family Services Alliance, volunteered at the Valley Mission Food Bank, attended many human rights marches, and was a proud Democrat who was registered as a Republican so he could have a voice in Idaho politics. In keeping with speaking his truth, Eric requested that the following statement be included in his obituary: "To my well-intended Mormon friends and relatives, I would like to state my objection to the act of Baptism by Proxy (Baptism of the Dead) upon my person or memory. I state this desire publicly because it will occur privately without my consent. While I believe the act has no power, I stand strongly opposed to anyone claiming me as part of their religion. That is your chosen path, not mine." Family and friends will be gathering at the Clydesdale Bar in Pocatello on Tuesday, August 31 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. to share memories and celebrate Eric's life. Please join us as Eric would love to buy you one last drink. In lieu of flowers, Eric has requested donations for maintenance and improvement of the Scout Mountain Nature Trail where a memorial bench has been placed in his honor. Checks may be made out to USDA Forest Service and sent to Westside Ranger District, 4350 S. Cliffs Dr., Pocatello, ID 83204, with an annotation of "Scout Mountain Nature Trail" in the memo. The family would be honored if you visit the D'Amico bench on the Scout Mountain Nature Trail, take a photo of yourself, and email it to Rhondasvoice2@gmail.com. Stay for a while, sit down easy. Please share memories on Eric's tribute wall.
+2
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
- College student designs costume for Pocatello High School's new mascot
- TEMPLE MIRACLE: Pocatello woman makes miraculous recovery in hopes of fulfilling temple dream
- One injured in car versus semi crash
- Three Pocatello residents facing drug charges
- With the Tokyo games complete, Grays coach Darrell Cunningham reflects on his Olympic experience
- The curious case of James Bodily's recruitment
- Man dead after being shot multiple times near Idaho-Utah border
- Truck driver pleads guilty to aggravated DUI in crash that seriously injured Pocatello woman
- Second rape charge filed in rape, sex trafficking case
- BLM seeks comments on plans to protect Massacre Rocks area
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Repair Services
Autos For Sale