Daniels Starla Rae Daniels Grandmother, mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend, Starla Rae Daniels, passed away at home on April 3, 2023 at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a caregiver to all living things.
Starla was born on September 3, 1958 to Charles and Wyoma Robinson of Pocatello. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Alameda Junior High and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1977.
After being employed with Osco Drug Store, she was hired by Farmers Insurance for over 30 years, where she made many lifelong friends. When Farmers closed, Starla chose to retire.
In her early years, she loved riding horses and playing softball, she was even in a commercial for Metro Health Spa.
On June 6, 1988 she gave birth to Robert Heath Jr. She met the love of her life, Greg Daniels and they got married on November 6, 1998 (in traffic court). They welcomed their beautiful daughter, Kristin, on April 2, 1999. Together they built their dream home in Inkom, Idaho.
They had wonderful adventures as a family. They loved to go camping, Big Springs was a favorite, and later Kristin and Drew Heyder were married there. Starla and Greg took a trip to the Bahamas and absolutely loved it. They even talked about a return trip.
Starla will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Starla is survived by Greg; daughter, Kristin (Drew) Heyder; son, Robert Heath and grandson, Jackson; stepmom, Nancy Robinson; siblings, Robin Deck, Gary Robinson, Chuck (Lisa) Robinson, Valerie (Dan) Rymer, Ray Carlson, Nan Carlson Horlacher, Teresa (Brett) Reynolds; and many nieces and nephews that will miss her. She was preceded in death by Wyoma and Roy Carlson, Willie Robinson, Kevin Robinson, and Kim Carlson.
Services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 1 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with graveside services following at the Inkom Cemetery.
