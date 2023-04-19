Daniels Starla Rae Daniels Grandmother, mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend, Starla Rae Daniels, passed away at home on April 3, 2023 at the age of 64, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a caregiver to all living things.

Starla was born on September 3, 1958 to Charles and Wyoma Robinson of Pocatello. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Alameda Junior High and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1977.

