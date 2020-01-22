Daniels Renetta Jean Daniels Renetta Jean Daniels passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at the age of 82. Jean was born on December 10, 1937, to Lillie Florence Baer Dyck and Jake Reiger Dyck of Aberdeen, Idaho. She was the oldest of three daughters. Jean spent her early years in Aberdeen and was raised in the Mennonite church. She later moved to Pocatello with her family where Jean attended Pocatello High School and graduated in 1956. Jean married Richard Lamar Daniels of Pocatello, on November 1, 1973. Together they raised their son Darren. Jean was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She had a strong testimony and was a faithful member of her church. She served faithfully in the primary and Relief Society. Jean worked for Sears for 25 years before retiring and later worked at Quick Check as a loan clerk. Jean had a contagious laugh that could light up a room with her fun-loving personality. She was quick-witted and loved everyone she met. Friends and family adored her. She enjoyed dancing and going to the movies. Jean was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by many. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie and Jake Dyck; grandparents, Katherina and Edward Baer; sister, Eleanor Shores; and in-laws, Mary and Richard Eli Daniels. Jean is survived by her husband Richard Daniels (Pocatello); son, Darren (Leslie) Daniels (Chubbuck); grandchildren, Jakob Clement (Idaho Falls), Angelee, Alec and Katherine Daniels (Chubbuck); sister, Twyla K. Dyck (Burley); brother-in-law's, Roger (Dora) Daniels (Chubbuck); Henry (Lisa) Daniels (Utah); sister-in-law, Lourene (Danny) Hunter (Utah); nieces, Tammy (Weldon) Swaford (Texas); Barbara Henry (Texas); cousin, Dennis (Linda) Baer (California); and many great-nieces and nephews. Please join the family for a viewing on Thursday, January 23, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m., at the Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, 510 N. 12th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Jefferson and Walnut LDS church building, 954 E. Walnut Street, Pocatello, Idaho. There will be a short viewing at 10:00 a.m., the morning of the funeral. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Quinn Meadows Care Center and Heritage Home Health and Hospice, for their loving kindness and service to Jean and her family.