Damron Jewel Damron Jewel Damron passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on the evening of April 9, 2022 in St. George Utah where she recently relocated from Chubbuck Idaho. She was 82 years old. She was Born July 11, 1939 in Hunting Park, CA to George Young Crossley and Roxy Jensen Crossley. Jewel attended Montebello High in Montebello, California. She was married to James Franklyn Damron for 56 years. After they were married, they set up house in Pico Rivera, California where they had three of their five children. They later moved to San Jose, California where they completed their family with two more children. Jewel loved family, the outdoors, playing cards and board games. Loved numbers and word puzzles. She would even make up words in her letters to her family members. She was the best grandmother to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She collected gnomes with her sisters. She would pack two meals for James and his fishing buddy, Jack Hedricks, and send them on their way in search of the KEEPER. While in Santa Clara, California, she would use the old (non-operational) giant naval radar station on top of the Santa Cruz Mountains as her Google Maps. But when the 300'x150' dish was dismantled, her navigational skills diminished. Avid reader and book collector. She was a social butterfly. Jewel made clothes for her children while they were young to wear every day and for dress up. The costumes could be found in a large box that sat in the closet. Jewel was also found on the sidelines of each of her children's activities, from Volleyball, Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Concerts, to performances. Jewel also sat on the sidelines to support her loving husband when he umpired and while her children played on the playground. Jewel would take the time to pack up a husband, herself, five children and a dog to go camping with games, food, clothing to last the summer months. Her smile was the biggest giveaway of her personality. She is survived by her children Cary Damron of Lockhart, Texas; Shaun Damron of San Francisco, California; Erin Damron of Pocatello, Idaho; Christopher "Kit" Damron of Trophy Club, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 15 Great grandchildren. Her sisters Dallas Martz of Payson, Utah; Venda Kawai of St. George, Utah. She is preceded in death by her husband James, her daughter Lark Ellen, and her sister Marla Arden. A viewing will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday April 16, 2022 at the Pocatello West Stake Center at 3444 Hawthorne Rd. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.