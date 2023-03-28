Dahlstrom Gloria Dawn Dahlstrom Gloria Dawn Swallow Dahlstrom peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 23, 2023. She was born September 17, 1942, in Pocatello, Idaho to Alfred Eugene Swallow and Twyla Johnson Swallow. She married Mark Sorenson Dahlstrom in the Logan Temple on December 28, 1959. Gloria graduated from Pocatello High School in 1959. She met her husband in junior high school. She was 13 and he was 14. They were married 4 years later while he was in the service and later divorced. They are the parents of six children. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She held many positions including serving as the Relief Society President and Primary President. She loved serving the children the most. Gloria's biggest love was her family. Her interests, in addition to her home and family, include sewing and creative crafts. She enjoyed watching the grandkids play sports, fishing was done with passion, camping (family reunions were her favorite), traveling, playing the slot machines, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include 2 Daughters; Markette Schwartz (Randy) of Saratoga Springs, Utah and Camille Alldredge (D'Ann) of Kearns, Utah; 4 Sons; Jeremy Dahlstrom (Cassia)of Pocatello, Idaho, Jason Dahlstrom (Katey) of Picabo, Idaho, Joshua Dahlstrom (Bridgette) of Coue D'Alene, Idaho, Jonathan Dahlstrom (Nola) of Pocatello, Idaho, 2 Brothers, Larry Swallow (Karen) of Pocatello Idaho and Dean Swallow of Nampa, Idaho. She is survived by 21 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Eugene Swallow and Twyla Swallow, her brother, Marion Gene Swallow and her sister Maurine Swallow Broadhead. Gloria's family will receive friends and others at a viewing to take place on Sunday evening, April 2, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Chubbuck Stake Center, 450 James Avenue, Chubbuck. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
