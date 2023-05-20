Kristin Dahlquist

Dahlquist Kristin Dahlquist Kristin Dahlquist, 70, passed away at her home in Pocatello on May 12, 2023, with her family at her side.

She was born May 27, 1952 to Henry and Mary Dahlquist, the youngest of their five children. Raised on the farm in Tyhee, she grew up surrounded by family, friends, and animals. They were, and still are, a close-knit family, and together they made many trips to visit aunts, uncles, and cousins of their extended Dahlquist and Thomas families. She attended Tyhee Elementary, Hawthorne Junior High, and Highland High School. She was a member of Bannock County 4H Clubs and the Highland Lassies.

