Dahlquist Kristin Dahlquist Kristin Dahlquist, 70, passed away at her home in Pocatello on May 12, 2023, with her family at her side.
She was born May 27, 1952 to Henry and Mary Dahlquist, the youngest of their five children. Raised on the farm in Tyhee, she grew up surrounded by family, friends, and animals. They were, and still are, a close-knit family, and together they made many trips to visit aunts, uncles, and cousins of their extended Dahlquist and Thomas families. She attended Tyhee Elementary, Hawthorne Junior High, and Highland High School. She was a member of Bannock County 4H Clubs and the Highland Lassies.
Kristin loved to ski, and some of her best times were spent with friends and family at Skyline Ski Area (now Pebble Creek). It was there that she met a handsome young Ski Patrolman, Don Moser, and they married on April 11, 1975. Together they had three sons, Seth, Jordan, and Peter, and raised them to be good-hearted and hard-working ski bums.
Motherhood fit Kristin like a glove, and her motherly love extended well past her three boys. She half raised most of her nieces and nephews and more than a handful of the boys' childhood friends. She always wanted to have a girl, and she was blessed with two incredible daughters-in-law, Jessica Estes and Amber Peterson. Above all, she was the BEST grandma to grandsons Justen, Max, and Jack, and great-grandson Milo.
Kristin was a gifted educator, having earned her degree in Special Education in 2008. She taught for many years at Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School and Chief Taghee Elementary Academy in Fort Hall, Idaho. The impact she had on her students and coworkers is immeasurable.
Kristin is survived by her siblings Andrew (Neola) Dahlquist, Tom Dahlquist, and Emma Lee Reilly. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry S. and Mary A. Dahlquist, and her eldest sister Ann Sharp.
Kristin's sons and family hope you will join them to celebrate her life, love, and friendship. They will gather on May 26, 2023 at 2:00 pm to greet friends with the service at 3:00 pm at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 South 4th Avenue in Pocatello. An informal gathering will follow from 4 to 6 pm at The Sandtrap, 2720 Bannock Highway.
