Dahlke Delvin Dahlke Delvin Louis Dahlke from Virginia, Idaho, 83, son, brother, husband, father, stepfather, rancher, roper, and a long time Pocatello City Employee in Animal Control, passed away peacefully beside family on September 15, 2022 in Merced, California. Born January 27, 1939 in Virginia, Idaho to Caroline Sarah Noah and John Louis Dahlke. Delvin attended School at Downey and March Valley High School, Idaho. He was hurt by a beloved horse at 19 or 20 and spent several months unconscious. In those days it seemed like a miracle when he regained consciousness and was able to function. He awoke to really appreciate his life at a much slower pace than his crazy younger rodeo years. He married his High School sweetheart Patricia (Pat) Christensen Dahlke and together they were proud parents of 3 boys. Derik L. Dahlke (Laurel) with 2 Grandchildren and 1 Greatgrandchild, Travis Wade Dahlke, and Patrick Brian Dahlke. Pat and Delvin later divorced in 1973. Delvin lived with and cared for his beloved Father while working in Animal Control for the City of Pocatello for many years. He was an active member of the East Pocatello Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Later Day Saints and was happy and blessed in all his callings. In 1977 Delvin while living in Pocatello, traveled to Reno to marry the love of his life, Anita D Clark Dahlke. He helped her raise 4 wonderful stepchildren: Tina C. (Robert Eugene) Keating, (With 6 grandchildren and 18 Great Grandchildren and 1 on the way), David C Miles (Lily) (with 2 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren), Martin P. Miles with 2 grandchildren and 1 greatgrandchild on the way), and Jill C (Marrielle D) Mansfield (with 6 grandchildren and 18 great Grandchildren and 1 on the way.) Delvin is preceded in death by his beloved mother and father, his brother Elwood John Dahlke and wife Mary of Virginia Id. His brother Wilmer (Bill) LaGrande Dahlke and wife Bonnie Jean Dahlke of Inkom, Idaho. His Sister Loraine Dahlke Adkins and Brother-in-law James Leslie Adkins of Virginia, Idaho. His Sister Carolene Sarah Dahlke Keller, and brother-in-law Gilmore George Keller of Pocatello, Idaho. His sister Nelda Dahlke Smith and brother-in-law Elwin Lamont Smith of Pocatello, Idaho. Everyday Del made a point to read several pages from the Book of Mormon. He loved children and animals his entire life. He loved his family and his cousins next door. He welcomed all those that lived at the farm and that came to visit. He was proud to be a grandfather to 2 with 1 greatgrandchild and 16 Step-Grandchildren and 39 Step-Greatgrandchildren and 3 coming soon. Del will be buried by his parents at the Cambridge Cemetery after a funeral to honor him at the LDS Virginia Ward Chapel in Downey (Virginia), Idaho on October 1, 2022. There will be a viewing at the church at 11am and the funeral will be at 12pm. ________
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.