Dahle Teresa Ann Montella Dahle Teresa Ann Montella Dahle 70, peacefully passed away on Thursday morning, April 27, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Teresa was born July 31, 1952 in Monticello, Utah to Frank "Bo" and Afton Montella. She was their 4th of 6 children and adored her siblings. She was raised in Blanding, Utah where her childhood days were filled with running around barefoot, collecting pine nuts, playing softball, dancing for the Broncetts drill team at San Juan High School and jeeping in the Canyonlands. After high school, she decided to attend Utah State University. Teresa was outgoing and social. Her first Halloween in Logan, she met and fell in love with a tall handsome young man, Joseph Dahle, at a college Halloween social up the canyon. On Aug. 6, 1971 they were married in the Logan LDS Temple. This is where Teresa developed her love for Halloween and is known to throw the best Halloween parties. She invited all to trunk or treat down her lane and her costumes were always the best.
Joe and Teresa lived in Logan, Utah during their first year of marriage. Joe was later offered a teaching job in Idaho. They moved to Blackfoot where they fell in love with the community and raised their family. Teresa would continue her reputation as a social butterfly and blessed the lives of many with her conversation and acceptance of all walks of life. She loved people and is known for talking, a lot, to everyone and anyone! She loved to travel with Joe, and they created some of their most cherished memories together seeing the world. Teresa was a wonderful mother and wife. Her favorite place to be was in her home raising her children and doting on Joe. As her kids got older, she held various jobs in the Blackfoot School District. The last 10 years of her career being spent running the high school bookstore. She was a Blackfoot Bronco fan & never missed an opportunity to cheer on her kids or grandkids in all of their activities. She proudly saved every newspaper article, jersey, & award mentioning their accomplishments. Teresa had a gift as a homemaker and served her family diligently as she created a home of love. In 2002 Joe became ill, and she lovingly became his caretaker. Joe passed away in 2008, and Teresa missed him dearly every day.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served in numerous callings in her ward and at the stake level. Here she made many treasured friendships. Teresa always had stacks of church magazines which she faithfully read. She never passed down an opportunity to serve those around her and was a living example of Christlike love. She continued to be involved in ward activities, community events, and social gatherings. She loved the outdoors and would spend hours outside playing with her grandkids; pushing them on the tire swing, playing with them in the water, and going for walks. Teresa was always known for a big hug, a great meal, great conversation, and being full of fun.
Teresa is survived by her children, Scott (Heather) Dahle of Tremonton, UT. Angela (Matthew) Pontius of Ogden, UT. Corey (Shannon) Dahle of Blackfoot, ID. Allyson (Steven) Burch of Blackfoot, ID. Kenny (Hailey) Dahle of Blackfoot, ID; sisters Clara Palmer and Millie Abbot, brother Jack Montella; and 19 grandchildren and 1 on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Connie Nelson, brother Frank Montella and her husband Joseph Dahle.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at the Blackfoot South Stake LDS Stake Center, 900 Riverton Road. The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. and again for one hour prior to the service at the stake center. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery.
