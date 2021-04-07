Curzon Mary Pearl Curzon On March 31, 2021, Mary Curzon passed away peacefully at the age of 92 years. A longtime Pocatello resident, Mary was living in Boise at the time of her passing where she resided at Willow Park Memory Care Center. Mary was born on December 2, 1928, in Modale, Iowa. She was the only daughter of Leal and Hazel Oliver, was active in school sports and helping on the family farm. Soon after graduating from high school, she moved to Pocatello and worked a variety of jobs until her marriage to Rell Munger, who preceded her in death in 1967. Brought together by mutual friends, Mary met Everett Curzon and they married in 1969. They formed a blended family with her two and his two children. Mary will be remembered for her love of golf, beautiful yard and flower gardens, and her community service to the Neighborhood Watch program in the Old Orchard neighborhood. She enjoyed reading, bowling, playing bridge, oil painting and attending social events associated with her husband's career and volunteerism. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Bill and Floyd; and her eldest daughter, Peggy Pratt. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, H. Everett Curzon; her daughter, Jody Tanner (Dennis); stepdaughter, Cheryl Karnowski (Albert); stepson, Michael Curzon; 9 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Keeping social distancing in mind, there will be a viewing on Friday, April 9 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Graveside services will follow starting at 2 pm at the Inkom Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
