Curtis Wayne Darwin Curtis Wayne D. Curtis, 73, passed away at his home on January 16, 2022 from lung cancer. He was born September 13, 1948 to Dwight J. and Dorothy L. Curtis in Pocatello, Idaho residing here his entire life. He had 2 brothers, Charles Brent Curtis (Jean), Zehn A. Curtis, 2 sisters, Brenda L. Curtis and T. Jean (Richard Tolman). Wayne attended Pocatello High School, graduating in 1966. He worked various jobs throughout his life, with especially fond memories of Osco Drug, Bucyrus-Erie where he was union steward, and most of all the Idaho Transportation Department where he assumed various tasks starting with snow plow work and working into management. Wayne married twice, first to Kae Sedam which ended in divorce. He married Kimberly Curtis in 1995 and remained with her and his adored step son Tom Larkin for a beautiful 27 years. Wayne enjoyed traveling to historical areas, his favorites being Mount Rushmore, Washington DC and the Panama Canal. Wayne was preceded in death by both parents, his brother Charles Brent, and his sister Brenda. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Curtis, step-son Thomas Larkin (Dawn Potts), sister Jean and brother Zehn, as well as numerous nieces and nephews for whom he always had a warm and welcoming place in his heart. Wayne has always supported the local food bank and after retirement found special joy in volunteering at the Valley Mission; helping to distribute food to the needy. He made many friends there and always came home with a sweet story and a new appreciation of the need in our community. Please consider donating to the food bank in lieu of flowers. Special thanks to the compassionate and kind nursing community at Portneuf Medical Center for making a difficult situation more bearable and Encompass Health for the incredible resources and kind support they provided Wayne and family. Per Wayne's concern for his family, friends and the community as a whole he had requested that all attendees are masked with the best available protection. KN95 masks will be provided for the safety of all. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday January 22, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home with a visitation from 2:30-3:00 p.m. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
