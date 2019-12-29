Brenda Curtis Lynne Curtis Brenda Lynne Curtis, 75, passed away on December 11, 2019 following a long illness. She was born November 18, 1944 to Dwight Johnson and Dorothy Leona Curtis. She attended Whittier Grade School, Franklin Junior High, and graduated from Pocatello High in 1963. She married George Harris in 1972 and moved to the Twin Falls, Jerome area where she worked at the Tupperware plant. They later moved to Weiser. They divorced in 1982. Brenda retired in 2009 from Idaho State University where she worked for 27 years as a custodian. Brenda is survived by a sister, Jean (Richard) Tolman, Pocatello; and two brothers, Wayne (Kim) Curtis, Pocatello and Zehn Curtis, Boise. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepdad, Elmer Steinlicht; niece, Sheila Kaye Patten, all from Pocatello; and her oldest brother, Charles Brent Curtis, San Diego, California. Brenda's greatest pleasure was doing for others. Whether it was taking people out to dinner or taking kids to see movies at the ISU Theatre on Saturday afternoons. Brenda loved animals and Elvis. She enjoyed playing pinochle with family and friends. She loved hanging out with her nieces and her great-nieces and nephews. They all say, "Everyone should have an Aunt Brenda!" Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 am at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID, with a viewing from 10 to 10:45 am prior to the services. Interment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500