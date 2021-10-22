Crump Sharon Jenkins Crump Sharon Jenkins Crump of Idaho Falls, formally of Pocatello and McCammon, passed away on October 18th in the Idaho Falls Community Hospital from organ and heart failure. Sharon was born to Otto E. Jenkins and Lucy Howell in Pocatello, Idaho on September 25, 1934. She was the only child in the family. Sharon went to school in Inkom and McCammon, Idaho. She graduated from North Marsh Valley High School (1952). She married Lynn Crump on February 17, 1951. She worked in her parents cafe in McCammon during her tween and teen years (1945-1953) She later helped at Jenkins' Tractor Service. She worked at Farmers Insurance from 1953 to 1957. Lynn was drafted into the Army in 1956. He and Sharon were stationed in Germany from 1957 to 1958. After their return from Germany, they continued working at Jenkins' Tractor Service. While building her life with Lynn they purchased a 360-acre farm located three miles north of McCammon in 1970. There he and Sharon raised their two sons and one daughter. In 1963, the Crump family was sealed for eternity in the Logan Temple. After her children were grown, she worked at Farm Bureau, later at Idaho Fish and Game, and retired from ISU. Sharon had a wonderful cheerful personality that was a magnet to family and friends. She had many interests and hobbies, some of which were playing her organ and crocheting afghans for her family. Her quality time was always well spent with family and friends. Sharon loved to water ski in her younger years and enjoyed many of the lakes in Idaho while perfecting her skills. Her family will forever remember her love and encouragement. To those who know her best, this optimism permeated her many challenges and gave those around her increased courage to face their own trials. She is preceded in death by her parents Otto and Lucy Jenkins. And her husband Lynn Crump who passed away in April of 2020. She is survived by her children, David (Cristy) Crump, Doug (Amy) Crump, Nancy (Troy) Wahl, grandchildren Bradley (Sherri) Crump, Trenton (Sarah) Crump, Tricia (Taylor) Knapp, Sharon (Oliver) Anderson, Bodee Butikofer, Shane (Jackie) Crump, Devin (Megan) Crump, Michael Biega, Isabella Wahl, and Tasha Thompson, great grandchildren Shealynn, Makenna, Bryson Crump, Timothy, Benjamin, Phineas, Elaina Crump, Carson Crump, Gracelyn Knapp, Wyatt, Eden, Canyon Anderson, Tommy Thompson, and Henlei Millward. Pallbearers will be Bradley Crump, Trenton Crump, Shane Crump, Devin Crump, Troy Wahl, Oliver Anderson, and Taylor Knapp. Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Biega and Bodee Butikofer. The family of Sharon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Friends at Lincoln Court, David and Susan Dewey, Leslie Pennock, members of the Waterford Ward, and many other friends and family. Funeral services will be at 1pm on Sat. Oct. 23, 2021 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. with a viewing 1 hour prior. Interment will be in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, Idaho. ________
