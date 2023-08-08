Crooks John Amos Crooks In the afternoon of August 3, 2023, John Amos Crooks drew his last breath signifying the end of a life well lived. His wife, daughters, and a granddaughter were with him, sending him on to his next journey.
John was born February 3, 1936, to Niles and Anna Crooks and lived in Shelley, Idaho.
John attended schools in Shelley where he excelled in friends, music, baseball, basketball, piano, and riding horses. He graduated from Shelley High School in 1953. After high school, he attended Ricks College.
John served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States.
John received a BS Degree in Business Management from BYU. During his years at BYU, John met Jalair Knudson from Tecumseh, Michigan. They were married on September 9, 1960, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were married 63 years. Through their union, John and Jalair were blessed with three daughters, Eileen (Dan) Ruth, Valynne (Bill) Underwood, and Pam (Chris) Arvas. John had six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
John was a banker for Idaho First National, IB&T, and Key Bank.
On April 7, 1999, John became the recipient of a heart transplant. After his heart transplant, he was able to serve a second mission with his wife Jalair at Temple Square in Salt Lake City.
John is survived by his wife Jalair, daughters Eileen, Valynne, and Pam, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday evening, August 10, 2023, 6-8 pm at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID. Services will be conducted Friday, August 11, 2023, 11 am at the Walnut Ward Building on 954 E Walnut St. Pocatello, Idaho. The family will receive friends and family prior to services from 10-10:45 am at the Walnut Ward Building. Interment will take place in Shelley, Idaho at Hillcrest Cemetery on Cemetery Rd.
