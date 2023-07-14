Naola AdrianCrnkovich

Crnkovich Naola Adrian Crnkovich Naola Adrian Crnkovich passed away on July 11, 2023 in Blackfoot, Idaho at age 93. She was born on December 16, 1929 in Boise, Idaho. Her parents were Quince B. Howell and Elna Nielsen Howell. Quince worked for the railroad in Pocatello and Elna immigrated from Denmark with her family.

Naola grew up in Pocatello working and playing on their small acreage, learning to garden and bottle fruit and vegetables. She loved trips to Emmett Idaho to visit family and pick fruit. Her hands were small enough to pack the fruit just right into jars to win country fair ribbons. Naola graduated from Pocatello High School and went to work for the Pocatello School District, where she met Larry Crnkovich. They were married on June 1, 1951 and were blessed to have four children, Paula (Jeff Millington), Lori (Brian Mattson), Lynn (Charley Kotter) and Mont (Stacy) Crnkovich.

