Critchley Geraldine Critchley Born 3/13/1933 to Ferris James and Lilian Florence Parkin Critchley in King Hill Idaho, the second of 5 children. Her first bed was a cardboard box in the kitchen of the family home. The open oven door provided the heat. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Franklin Junior High, and Pocatello High School. After high school graduation she worked at the "Letter Shop", (a printing shop), where she learned to operate a printing press. This skill she put to good use when she was called to Finland on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She spent most of her 2 year mission in the mission home printing the Book of Mormon in the Finish language. She also was able to travel through Europe and Russia at the conclusion of her mission. When she returned to Pocatello she enrolled at Idaho State University as a Physical Education Major. She achieved her Bachelor's Degree 4 years later. Upon Graduation she accepted a teaching position at Brigham Young High School, in Provo Utah. Soon after this Jerry's younger sister LaVonne lost her husband to a terminal illness. Jerry offered to have LaVonne and her infant son come and live with her in Provo, while LaVonne attended BYU. Upon LaVonne's graduation, they all moved back to Pocatello, where they both began careers in the Idaho Education system. Jerry was given the position of the Women's Physical Fitness Teacher, and later became the Athletic Director for the American Falls School District. At the time Jerry was the first Female in the State to hold this position. She remained at American Falls School District until her retirement nearly 40 years later. She was also called to serve as the Relief Society President in her Ward in American Falls. Jerry was an avid Bowler, winning many titles and tournaments over the years. Jerry was very active and involved in the Idaho State Athletic Association, holding many leadership positions. Upon her retirement she had planned on traveling with her widowed mother Florence. However Mom was well into her 80's by this time so their travel plans had to be amended to shorter trips close to the Pocatello home they shared. She loved to spend time with her family in Island Park Idaho, camping at Macks Inn. Although she had no biological children, she was a wonderful, loving Aunt to her 14 Nieces and Nephews. She was integral in each of their educations in a variety of ways. She died September 14th, 2022, at the age of 89. Her entire life was consumed by her Faith, her Family, and all of the many students she inspired over the course of her life. A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at Wilks Colonial Chapel located at 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello, ID Funeral service will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Church located at 954 E. Walnut Street, Pocatello, ID with a viewing one hour prior. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens located at 2864 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be offered at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.