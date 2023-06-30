Brandon Crist Scott Crist Brandon Scott Crist, son of William and Teresa Crist, was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 2nd, 1978. Brandon resided in Pocatello from birth.
Brandon enjoyed the Idaho wilderness throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman and motorsports enthusiast. While Brandon often preferred the thrill and adrenaline of motorcycles and snowmobiles, he found peace in the stillness of relaxing by a campfire. Brandon was blessed to share these passions and a special closeness with his cousins and uncles, who often joined him on his adventures.
There was nothing more important to Brandon than his family. He deeply cherished his relationship with his parents and often commented on his admiration and love for them. He had a close bond with his uncles and aunts and considered his cousins his best friends.
Brandon was very protective of his loved ones, especially his younger sister, Kimi. Always watching out for her, the two developed a close relationship as adults bonding through laughter, sharing stories, and their love of animals.
Brandon attended Franklin Jr. High, Highland High School, and New Horizons High School. After graduation, Brandon worked for the City of Pocatello. He remained with the Pocatello Water Department for over 20 years. He enjoyed the physical nature of his job, had a knack for skillfully operating heavy machinery, and made many friends. In 2005, Brandon married Amy Vanderford. Although they later divorced, Brandon always held Amy and her family in high regard and valued their time together.
Brandon passed away on June 21st, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah from complications of a surgical procedure. His family finds comfort imagining his joyful reunion with his cousin (Don Green), grandparents (Ida Peck, Gene Peck, and Norene Crist), uncle (Roger Crist), and his dog (Cooper). Brandon is survived by his parents (William and Teresa Crist), sister (Kimi Crist), grandfather (George Crist), and many well-loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to acknowledge Pastor Mike Jorgensen for his loving friendship with Brandon over the years. Brandon loved God and found great delight, comfort, and encouragement in discussions with his friend, Pastor Mike.
At the time of Brandon's death, his focus was on his health and the future. He had numerous plans and couldn't wait to get back outside to find the next perfect camping spot.
The family will hold a gathering to celebrate Brandon's life on Sunday, August 13th, 2023, at 4:00 pm at the Mink Creek Group Use Area located in Caribou-Targhee National Forest (Forest Rd 1232, Pocatello, ID 83204).
In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal rescues would be fitting, as Brandon's dog, Cooper, was his constant companion and friend.
