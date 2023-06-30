Brandon ScottCrist

Brandon Crist Scott Crist Brandon Scott Crist, son of William and Teresa Crist, was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 2nd, 1978. Brandon resided in Pocatello from birth.

Brandon enjoyed the Idaho wilderness throughout his life. He was an avid outdoorsman and motorsports enthusiast. While Brandon often preferred the thrill and adrenaline of motorcycles and snowmobiles, he found peace in the stillness of relaxing by a campfire. Brandon was blessed to share these passions and a special closeness with his cousins and uncles, who often joined him on his adventures.

