Crapo Myrna Lee Crapo Myrna Lee Matthews Crapo passed peacefully on April 22, 2021, following an extended illness, she was surrounded by family and knowing how much she was loved. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 29, at 2:30 pm at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. To read the full obituary or to share memories and condolences with the family online go to www.wilksfuneralhome.com and into Myrnas' tribute page.
