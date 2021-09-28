Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Cox Robert Cox Robert "Bob" Cox of American Falls, Idaho passed away at home with his wife, Gail by his side on Sept. 24, 2021 at the age of 69. Bob was born April 8th, 1952 in American Falls to Glen & Ida Fae Cox. He married his high school sweetheart Gail on Sept 24, 1971. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on the day he passed away. They were blessed with 4 beautiful children: Curtis Ray who passed away at the age of 31/2 years, Ashley, Amber and Chad . Bob has always been so proud of each one of his children and all of their accomplishments. His whole life revolved around his family. When he passed, he was welcomed on the other side by his son Curtis, his father Glen Cox, father in law Howard Gibson and grandparents, aunts, uncles and 2 nephews. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his adoring wife Gail, daughter Ashley (Jared) Hall, daughter Amber (Tim) Titus, son Chad (Stacy) Cox. 9 grandchildren, Addy (Trey) Dill, Easton, Macy Hall, Tayvree, McCoy, Evie Titus, Sienna, Sophia, Savanna Cox. His mother Ida Fae Cox and siblings Linda (Boyd) Olson, Larry (Stacey) Cox. Mother-in-law Doris Gibson, Brother in laws Steve (Glenda) Gibson, Todd (Julie) Gibson, Sister Jackie (Scott) Axline and many nieces and nephews. A viewing for friends and family will be from 6-8 Thursday Sept 30, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - American Falls 3rd Ward located at 650 Pocatello Ave. with Bishop Joel Beck officiating. Burial will follow at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. The family wishes to thank Encompass Home Health & Hospice and especially Marcia for the tender loving care she gave on a daily basis. We would also like to thank Dr. Francisco, Jennifer Robinson, Rob Dye, all the caring chemo nurses and staff at Portneuf Cancer Center for the care they gave Bob over the past 7 years. To share memories, condolences, and photos visit DavisRose Moruary.com.