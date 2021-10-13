Coulter Ilene Coulter Drucilla Ilene Sundvall Coulter passed away October 9, 2021. She was born June 22, 1929 in King Hill, ID to Ernest and Hilma Sundvall. She had an older brother, Arnell who died when he was 16 years old. She was raised in King Hill and graduated from High school there. She met Lavelle (Val) Coulter while in school and they married in 1948. They had 4 children, Sheila, Cathy, Karen, and Lavelle. Karen passed away in 1973 and Val in 1979. Sheila McHugh Winchester, Cathy Lee and Lavelle (Katy) Coulter live in Pocatello. Ilene always believed families are important and cherished time with her children and grandchildren. She had 13 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Ilene worked in the banking industry for the majority of her career. She loved to dance, sew, garden, quilt, crochet, knit, wallpaper and collect dolls. She belonged to a Red Hatters club in Pocatello and made many new friends. She enjoyed traveling and went to Mexico, Nashville Tennessee, Branson Missouri, Mount Rushmore South Dakota. and saved enough money to go to Sweden to meet her father's family. She was on hospice for a year before her death and survived on sarcasm, stubbornness, the love of her family and Coca Cola. Funeral Service will be at 3pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N. 12th Ave. with burial at Restlawn Memorial Gardens following the service. ________