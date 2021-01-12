Blaine Cornelison Cornelison On Dec. 8, 2020, the Meadow Lakes Community lost long-term area resident Blaine Cornelison. Born to Ellis and Elsie on Jan. 17, 1958, in Pocatello, Idaho, he was the youngest of nine children. In the early 1970s, he packed up and headed north to Alaska. Blaine enjoyed traveling around the state of Alaska for his work as an environmental engineer, even starting his own logistics company. In his later years, he became an avid history buff and authority on World War II. Blaine loved to share his knowledge with everyone. It was said Blaine never met a stranger. He made friends everywhere he went. He is fondly remembered by friends, family and neighbors for his generous spirit and kind heart. Blaine was always there with a helping hand for anyone that needed it. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne; and son, Kaj; siblings, Bud (Tammy), Lynn (Denise), Curtis (Neena), Dennis and Janet (Larry) Tomlinson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jerry, Brent and Floyd. A Celebration of Life was held on December 17, 2020 in Wasilla, Alaska. Condolences may be sent to the family at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello.
