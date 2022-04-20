James Gary Cooper

Cooper James Gary Cooper James Gary Cooper passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Logan Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Gary was born March 7, 1934, in Wellsville, the third of five children and only son, of Amy J. Christiansen and Colin S. Cooper. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in the Cobblestone 2nd Ward Chapel, 420 West 100 North in Providence. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Wellsville City Cemetery. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories may be shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com Please click the link below to join the service via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84711998544