Constantino Michael Constantino Michael Constantino died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family in Sandy, Utah on July 17, 2022 at the age of 92. He was born on January 13, 1930 to Lukas and Sophia Teganos Pappas Constantino in Helper Utah, the youngest of eight children. The family moved to the Los Angeles area when he was a year old. When he finished high school, he worked at Lorenzoni Staff and Stone as an assistant stone mason. He was drafted to serve in the US Army in Korea 1951 to 1952. When he returned home, he became a ballroom dance teacher for Arthur Murray Studios in California and Florida. . He married Nina Pulliam in Reno, NV in 1955. They had a son Alexander Louis and divorced in 1961.It was as a dance instructor that he met his future wife, when she came to learn how to dance. He married Judith (Judy) Rush MD on May 1, 1966 in Glendale, CA and they had 3 children: Gregory Michael, Alex Christopher, and Lisa Marie. He then went on to work for trade schools as a student recruiter. In 1983 the family moved to Pocatello, Idaho, where he worked in the family business, Rush Equipment. In 1988 he opened his own restaurant and kitchen supply store, Rush's Kitchen Supply, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was very proud to own his own business. His son Alex worked with him for 10 years until he retired. Then following family tradition since 1910, Alex is now the owner. Mike loved ocean fishing, world travel, and reading, but his real passion was restoring antique cars. He loved going to car swap meets on the search for car parts. He restored several Model Ts and Model As which he sold so he could start a new project. J.B Nethercutt, a well-known car collector and the CEO of Merle Norman Cosmetics, bought a 1911 Model T Touring Car that Mike had restored so perfectly that it went directly to the marble floors of the museum that displays the Nethercutt car collection in Sylmar, California. Finally, he restored a 1914 Model T Touring Car for his son Alex, a 1931 Model A Roadster for his son Greg, and a 1930 Model A Roadster Pickup for his daughter Lisa. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy of Sandy, Utah, sons Gregory Constantino (Tawnya) of Sandy, Utah, Alex Constantino (Mary) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and a daughter Lisa Constantino Livingston (Matt) of Reno, Nevada. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and nine nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, two nieces and one nephew and their spouses. A memorial service will be held at the Wasatch Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2139 Foothill Dr. Salt Lake City, Utah 84109 on Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022. At 1:00 PM. A lunch of Mike's favorite Greek food will be held, followed by the Memorial Service at 2:30 PM. Pastor Barry Curtis will preside. There will be Greek desserts after the service. Come and help us celebrate Mike's life.
