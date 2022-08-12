Alfred Conroy Richard Conroy Alfred Richard "Dick" Conroy, Jr., 90, passed away Friday night, August 5, 2022, at the family home on Marsh Creek Road in McCammon. Dick was born September 20, 1931, in Orange, New Jersey to Alfred R. Conroy, Sr., and Ruth Marianne Peet. He spent his early childhood and adolescence in New Jersey, Brooklyn, NY, Cleveland, OH, Chicago and Wayne, IL and later Kansas City, MO. He attended Chicago Latin School (Chicago, IL), Roosevelt Military Academy (Aledo, IL), Elgin Academy (Elgin, IL), and in 1949 graduated from Southwest High School in Kansas City, MO. In 1954, he graduated from Colorado College, Colorado Springs, CO with a BS in Geology. He completed his MS in Geology in 1960 from the University of Colorado, Boulder. When he retired in 1996, he completed postgraduate study in Geology at Idaho State University. Dick began his career as a Field Geologist for the U.S. Geological Survey in 1957. From 1961-1967 he was Project Manager for mineral, glass and ceramic processes at the Colorado School of Mines Research Institute in Golden, CO. Dick joined FMC Corporation in 1968 as a Senior Process Engineer and remained with FMC until his retirement in 1996 as Mining Manager. Dick was the author of two U.S. Patents and five geologic and ceramic technical publications. In 2006, he published "North American Tectonic History, A Study Guide with References," and in 2007, "Climate Change in Deep Time, The Science Against Human-Caused Warming." Dick was past president of the Greater Pocatello Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Idaho Mining Association. He was a founder of Bannock Development Corporation. Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56, stationed primarily in West Germany. Dick had a great love for sports, especially the Denver Broncos. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and never stopped being a student of natural science and the world in general. He especially loved the west and all things related to rural life. Dick met the love of his life, Lonna Jean Aller, in Pocatello in 1968. They were married July 19, 1969, and recently celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary. Dick is survived by his wife, Lonna Jean of McCammon and daughters Katie Roby, Longmont, CO; Sarah Hinkle, Keenesburg, CO; and Susan Wright (Randy), Leawood, KS. Brothers Tom Conroy (Linda), Rockville, MD; Jim Conroy (Irene), Ardmore, PA; Peet Crissey (Debbie), Prairie Village, KS; and Mike Crissey (Judy), Kansas City, MO. Granddaughters Amanda Conroy and Paige Roby, Denver, CO; Anna, Mary Grace and Eva Hinkle, Keenesburg, CO; and grandson Max Wright, Leawood, KS. He was predeceased by his parents, stepmother Edna Conroy, stepfather, Ben Crissey, younger sister, Marianne (Sis) Neal, daughter Jennifer Conroy, and nephew Scott Hickerson. The family wishes to thank Heritage Home Health and Hospice for the exemplary care Dick received over the last few years, specifically Rachelle Losser, Ryan Hendricks, Kadie Richardson, Cassie Green and Patti Koger, as well as his cardiologist Dr. Ben Call. Funeral services will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, ID at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Family visitation will be held Friday evening from 6 to 8. Burial will be in the family plot at Norton Cemetery in McCammon, ID.
