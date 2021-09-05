Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Conn Richard Gail Conn Richard "Gail" Conn passed away August 27, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife Kathy, and sons Kristopher (Amy), Jeffrey (Brandi), and his 12 grandchildren. Gail was born on January 30, 1955 to Richard "Dick" and Larue Conn. He was raised in Blackfoot, Idaho alongside 2 older sisters, Linda and Brenda, and his older brother, Michael. As a young boy Gail's mom and dad instilled in him a love for baseball and fishing. As a young man he added wrestling, hunting, and bowling to his list of talents. He graduated from Blackfoot High School in 1973, after graduation he was married for a short time and had 3 children from that relationship. Gail always said his life truly began in 1982 when he met the love of his life Katherine "Kathy" Robinson. They were married on August 14, 1982 and soon became the proud parents of Kristopher and Tomas "Jeffrey" Conn. Gail moved his family to Pocatello, Idaho in 1987 while he completed his Associates degree in accounting. He sold Real Estate for five years but found his true passion and talent as a flooring expert. He loved to talk and sell carpet at Home Depot; providing the best customer service possible was very important to him. As his boys grew, Gail's favorite hobby was watching them excel at sports and being a "very vocal" spectator; he was their biggest fan. As each and every grandchild came into his life he found joy in attending their many activities and cheering them on as well. Gail met every challenge in his life head on and taught his sons to face any challenge head on. He was a great man and gave so much to his family, he will truly be missed and forever loved. Gail is survived by his wife, Katherine Conn of Pocatello; sons Kristopher (Amy) Conn and Jeffrey (Brandi) Conn, all of Pocatello; siblings Brenda and Michael; and 12 wonderful grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Larue Allred Conn and sister Linda. A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Upper Ross Park in Pocatello. The family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.