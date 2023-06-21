Combs Patrick Michael Combs Patrick Michael Combs of Inkom, ID lost contact with us October 22, 2015 at 38 years of age. The exact cause of death is unknown and he probably would have wanted it to stay that way. Born September 21, 1977 in Pocatello, ID to Michael and Claudia Combs he was a strong willed child and remained strong willed until his death. Patrick worked as a pipe welder with Plummers and Pipefitters Local 648 and worked across the states and as far as South America. Later around 2008 he found his passion as a beekeeper with his wife Calynn. He married Calynn Hampsten in a park on April 23, 2002 when the weather was windy as hell but his classic green Notre Dame hat remained glued to his head. Together they raised their sons Jaren and Daniel in Pocatello and Inkom. Throughout his life Patrick’s own inner voice was often the harshest. Despite this he lived passionately and encouraged others to live their passion as well. Knowing the growing pains of life don’t always end he was generous beyond measure and was the friend/brother/cousin you wanted on speed dial when life had you learning the hard way. Patrick loved to hike, hunt, fish, and do just about anything that involved being in nature. No church could hold Patrick except the one God created. Patrick will be celebrated by many and survived by his wife Calynn, sons Jaren (Rhi) Boswell, Daniel Combs. Siblings Kimberly (Steve) Kelly, Gabriel Combs, Danielle Combs. Parents Michael and Claudia Combs. A celebration of life will be held July 29, 2023 at Skyline Park in Inkom, ID at 4pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Colorado Forensic Canines at www.findthelost.org.
