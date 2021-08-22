Charles "Chuck" Collins Arthur Collins Charles Arthur Collins (Chuck), 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away August 15, 2021. Chuck was born August 5th, 1947, to Ferne D. and Charles V. Collins, in Denver, Colorado. While his father was in the Navy, Chuck grew up in many different locals including California, Indiana, Florida, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Idaho, and Connecticut, later living in both Las Vegas, Nevada, and Idaho Falls, Idaho. After graduating from Idaho Falls High School, Chuck studied at the University of Idaho, University of Nevada at Las Vegas. and Idaho State University where he earned a degree in accounting. While attending ISU, he met his life partner Sharon Kay Phillips; they were married June 21, 1975. Chuck often said this was the longest day and shortest night of the year. He joined the Army in October 1975, serving as a Field Artillery Officer at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and Fort Jackson, South Carolina. After Chuck's military service, the couple returned to Pocatello, Idaho, where they welcomed their daughter, Chelsea Marie, in 1986 and their son, Connor Ross, in 1989. Chuck was employed at American Microsystems as cost accountant, and at the Idaho National Laboratory as property manager. After retirement from the INL, he worked as a financial advisor for Piper Jaffrey, as a tax preparer for H&R Block, and in Admissions at Portneuf Medical Center. He served on the Board of Directors of Westmark Credit Union for numerous years. Chuck was an avid fisherman and hunter, and volunteered extensively with local and international fish and wildlife organizations. He was owner of All Seasons Angler Fly Fishing Pro Shop in Pocatello. Chuck is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon Collins of Pocatello; daughter Dr. Chelsea Marie Collins of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; son Connor Ross Collins of Tottori, Japan, and sister Christine M. Moore (Ron) of Tualatin, Oregon. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Veniah Collins and Ferne Danelle Shade Collins. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 27, at 12:00 noon at Mountain View Cemetery, Pocatello, at 55E Row 11. A life celebration will be held August 27 at 1 pm at Centennial Park, South Grant and Idaho Street. A box lunch will be served. In lieu of flowers. please consider a memorial contribution for Chuck to Fly Fishers International at flyfishersinternational.org/Donate or the Rocky Mountain Elk foundation at RMEF Donation Programs. Condolences may be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500
