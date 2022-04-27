Cole Donald Lethair Cole Donald Lethair Cole, age 101, of Pocatello, Idaho, returned to our Heavenly Father on the 24th day of April, 2022. He was born to Sarah and John Cole in Sterling, Idaho, the youngest of a large family. Don moved to Pocatello to attend Pocatello High School, where he lived with his sister and brother in law, Edna and Gene Parkinson, until he graduated in 1939. Don then served two years in the CCC, before enlisting to serve his country during WWII, with the US Navy. He then met and later married his sweetheart, Beverly R Halford, on August 10, 1949, in the Idaho Falls temple. They were married for 68 years, until Beverly's unexpected death in 2017. Don and Bev were blessed with six children; five boys and one girl. Don was a faithful member of the Church of Latter Day Saints, and served many callings, including many years in the bishopric, and later he and Bev served a two year ancestry mission in Salt Lake City, UT. He also served many years as an ordination worker with the Idaho Falls Temple. Don was also scoutmaster for twenty plus years, receiving the Silver Beaver Scouting award, and also received recognition from the governor for assisting 34 plus young men in achieving Eagle Scout status, including 3 of his own children. Don was a very good athlete and while he enjoyed all sports, he excelled at baseball and played for many years. At times he worked as many as 3 jobs to make ends meet. But when he had free time, he enjoyed spending it with his family, especially in Island Park where the family later built a cabin, and he loved to fish with his children. Don worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for a couple of years before he obtained employment with the US Postal Service, where he worked for 33 years, retiring as Manager of Mail Processing for Southeast Idaho. He then served as Postmaster at Idaho State University for approximately five years, until he retired for good. Never idle, he then volunteered at the Pocatello Police Department for several years, doing data entry. Don was preceded in death by many close friends, his parents, many siblings, his son, Blake Cole and a granddaughter, Tasia Cole, and his beautiful wife, Beverly, who left his side unexpectedly in 2017. It had been his fervent desire to be called home to join her since that time, and there is without a doubt a large celebration occurring in heaven at this time. He is survived by four sons, Greg (Laurie) Douglass, Jeff (Patty), Shane (Colleen) and a daughter, Sheila Cole Gustaveson; as well as a sister, Barbara Griffon, 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren, 2 sister in laws, Devon Timpson and Sheryl Savage, and a brother in law, Larry Halford. We are thankful for his leadership, and the great example of service to others he displayed throughout his life. We are also grateful for the love he had for his family He will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at the LDS church on the corner of Hawthorne and Quinn roads, on Saturday, the 30th of April, 2022 at 11:30 am. A viewing will be held ninety minutes before the funeral on Saturday morning. Following the funeral there will be graveside services at Mountain View Cemetary, 1520 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family, and a live webcast of the services will be available on Dons tribute page at wilksfuneralhome.com.
