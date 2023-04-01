Coffin Julieanne Coffin Julieanne Coffin passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning in Pocatello. Julieanne was born to Fay Brown and Leo Hansen on November 6 1936 and spent most of her primary years living on the family farm in Plano Idaho. She was very active in school, sports and travel at a young age and when she graduated from high school, she attended Idaho State University where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. During her college years she met her future husband Lyle Coffin whom she married her senior year who also graduated with a degree in Education as well as land management. After four years they moved to California where they already had one son Jeff, and soon after her second son Barry was born. They both taught middle school where Julieanne excelled at teaching English but drama was her most persistent passion. She taught drama and acted in several plays around the Lompoc valley. But most of all she loved to travel. Being somewhat of a clothes horse cruises were her favorite pastime. In her later years as she took pride in the formal evenings as well as dancing and the ports of call they offered. Over the span of her life, she had visited over 6 countries. Along with countless domestic trips. Her favorite places were South America, Alaska and Hawaii. As an avid bridge player, she hosted many card clubs through the years and her joy in planning events kept her busy for most of her retirement years as well as crafting and shopping. She will be tremendously missed by all and we wish her all of our love and best as she embarks on her next journey. A graveside memorial service will held at the Parker cemetery in Parker Idaho in June.
