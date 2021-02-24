Clinger Leland Gordon Clinger Leland Gordon Clinger, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 in American Falls, Idaho after celebrating his 94th birthday on Friday. Leland was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on February 19, 1927 to Leland D. and Pearle (Johnston) Clinger, joining sisters, LaVern and Eva. Mickey and Theyls came after Leland. His father passed away when Leland was three years old, and a sister Jackie joined the family 8 months later. Pearle married Frank E. Slaugh and their family grew with Frank's children Gene, Orville and Nelda. Frank and Pearle then added Phil, Laurel, Lynn, Danny and Laird over the next few years to make a wonderful large, blended family. Growing up in Aberdeen, hard work, compassion, and education were the rule in their home. Leland was a great athlete, enjoying school sports, especially football and basketball. He loved riding horses and motorcycles. Leland joined the Navy while still in high school, serving on the US Santa Fe and in Guam. A few years after being discharged he saw a cute young girl (Ila Beck) crossing the street in Aberdeen and his friend said that was marrying stuff - Leland agreed! He and Ila were married March 26, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Into this union were born six children: Lorraine, Douglas, Dallas, Jared, Jerome and Jason. They made their home in Aberdeen until they bought the Fairview School house and remodeled that into their family home. They lived there until 1973 when they bought the farm east of American Falls where they currently live. Leland worked for U&I Sugar Company as a fieldman and farmed on the side until he decided to farm full time. Clinger's Inc. was a passion for Leland, and he farmed sugar beets, wheat, cattle, and potatoes. He spent many years volunteering for VOCA, traveling abroad to teach farm practices in many countries including Russia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Egypt, and Latvia. Leland was a great friend and people were always drawn, to him; he was kind and good to all he met. He loved serving in the church and was Bishop of the American Falls 2nd Ward. He held many leadership positions in the church in his life but bearing his testimony and sharing The Book of Mormon was a passion for him. He and Ila loved traveling, visiting over 38 countries and most of the United States. Leland and Ila served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission serving in Cotonou, Benin. He was a great husband, father and grandpa, a great example of hard work, fun times, and adventures. He gave thoughtful advice; he knew when to set aside the important things to accomplish the vital ones. He made us all feel as if we were his favorite. After he retired, he spent many hours making Adirondack chairs, writing an extensive life history and composing poetry. Good looking cowboy boots were his trademark and he loved to play the harmonica. He and Ila spent their winters in Casa Grande, Arizona where they made great friends and enjoyed the warm winters. Leland is survived by his beloved wife Ila; his five living children - Lorraine (Dan) McHargue, Douglas (Jolene), Dallas (Brenda), Jared (Michelle), Jerome (Tina); 20 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; sister Lynn (Joe) Moyle; brothers Phil (Doreen) Slaugh, Dan Slaugh; brothers-in-law, Donald Handy and Myrl Davidson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leland was preceded in death by his son Jason; granddaughter, Leslie Higbee; his parents; step-father; brothers and sisters; and Ila's parents, Bruce and Edna Beck. The family would like to thank Edgewood Spring Creek and Power County Skilled Nursing Facility for their kindness and tender care of Leland in his last days. Services will be held in American Falls on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 111 Church Place, American Falls, Idaho with viewings Friday 6:00-8:00 pm and Saturday 9:30 to 10:30 am (same location). Social distancing and masks are required. Services can be viewed online by using the link on Leland's obituary page located on the Colonial Funeral Home website at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
