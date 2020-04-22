Cleaver MaryBelle (Mary) Cleaver MaryBelle (Mary) Cleaver (Valent) died peacefully at her residence on April 21, 2020 in Chubbuck, Idaho at the age of 90 years old. Mary is survived by her four children, Mark Kay Cleaver (Maralie Sue), Gregory Ralph Cleaver (May LuAnn), Rebecca Ann Amarteifio (Peter William), and Marjorie Lee Hunnewell (David Robert); her eight grandchildren; Aaron Kay Cleaver (Susan {Sue}), Melissa Yvonne Cleaver Grist (Ronald Cody), Sarah May Cleaver, Luke Gregory Cleaver, Andrew William Cleaver, Angela Marie Amarteifio Naerebout (Richard), Adrian William Amarteifio, Nathaniel Richard Hunnewell (Deanna Rochelle), and Amber Marie Hunnewell Shepherd (Douglas Wayne); and her seven great-grandchildren, Jarod Michael Cleaver, Haley Nichole Cleaver, Leslie Naerebout, Sidnee Naerebout, Chloe Naerebout, Lucas Kai Grist, and Elias Finn Grist. She is preceded in death by her father, Raphael {Ralph} Valent; her mother, Geneva Maude Renberger Valent; her brother, Raymond Valent (Dorothy {Dotty}); and by her beloved spouse, William Jackson Cleaver. MaryBelle Valent was born on April 12, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho to Ralph Valent from Carramanico, Italy and Geneva Maude Renberger Valent from Mattie, Kansas at St. Anthony Hospital. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1948. She married William Jackson Cleaver on February 2,1951 at First Central Christian Church. She lived her entire life in the Pocatello area and her family's heritage is as one of the early settlers and homesteaders of the area. Her father settled the land on Yellowstone highway, being only the third house built in the area and the first to have electricity. As an adult, Mary worked at Mountain Bell Telephone Company and later at Eddie's Bakery. Mary dedicated herself to her family and children over the years. In her writings, she declares that each of her four children were the cutest babies ever, demonstrating her pride as a mother. Mary and her husband, William, were dedicated members of the Central Christian Church where she served as a deacon and she led the vacation bible school every year, feeding the children who came for many summers. Mary was active with the Social Order of the Beauceant of the Knights Templars where she was president three times. Mary participated in Grand Lodge several times with her husband. She served many years as a docent at the Idaho Museum of Natural History where she loved helping educate young people on science, the evolution of man, and the Idaho area. In her final years, she was an active member of the Pocatello Senior Citizens Center where she earned several Gold Medals in the Southeast Idaho Senior Games, played cards (a pinochle shark), helped at the till, and generally just enjoyed being around her friends. Mary took pride in her large family and the numerous friends and neighbors she has known over the years. Mary loved to cook and especially enjoyed making meals for gatherings of friends and family. She will be deeply missed. Mary will be interred on April 22, 2020 and Roger Bray of Central Christian Church will officiate the ceremony with a small graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Pocatello Senior Center, Attention: Anita Dalladolid (director) at 427 N. 6th Street, Pocatello, Idaho, 83201. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Brookdale Assisted Living for their kindness and care of our mother in her final hours. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
