Clark Stephen W Clark Stephen W. Clark, 96, of Pocatello and Salt Lake City, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 in Pocatello, Idaho, surrounded by his loving daughters. Stephen was born May 29, 1926 in Saint Anthony, Idaho, the fifth child of eight children of LaVern T and Cynthia Bigler Clark. He had many childhood memories of growing up on the family farm. At age 13 he moved to Pocatello. Stephen attended Franklin Jr High School, Pocatello Senior High School, and Idaho State University. Stephen enlisted in the US Navy in May 1944. He was assigned to an APA amphibious attack transport ship which sailed from San Diego to Pearl Harbor and then on to Okinawa. While in Okinawa he felt early on that the Lord had his "arm of protection" around him frequently. He served for 26 months of active duty in World War II. He returned home and on December 12, 1946, he married his eternal companion Bernice Swallow in the Idaho Falls Temple. Their union was blessed with four children. Stephen worked for the Union Pacific Railroad until 1956, when he joined his father at Clark Real Estate, and later started his own real estate company, Action Realty. He served as President of the Pocatello Real Estate board and a member of Kiwanas and a longtime member of the Pocatello Rotary Club. He had always been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. Stephen and Bernice worked in the Idaho Falls Temple for 11 years and served a mission to Salt Lake City in the Real Estate Department at the Church Office Building from 1999-2000. They loved to spend time at their cabin in Island Park where they built many memories with family and friends. They spent much of their married life traveling all over the world with Stephens brothers and sisters, their children and grandchildren. He and Bernice created a legacy of family traditions that will continue to bless generations to come. After Bernice's passing in 2006, Stephen continued to serve in the Salt Lake Temple until the age of 93. In 2007 he met and married Georgiann Dayton of Stevensville, Montana and they made their home in Salt Lake City, Utah. They shared a sweet companionship until Georgiann's passing in the spring of 2021. He is survived by his three daughters and one son: Christine Newby Call (Stephen), Dianne McCurdy (Jim) of Pocatello, Nancy Taylor (Derlin) of Burley and Rodger Clark (Janice) of Boise, 14 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Rodney Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings, 2 grandsons Kevin Newby and Garret Clark. A special thanks to those who lovingly served our dad at Grace Assisted Living Center and Symbii Home Health and Hospice. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Kinghorn LDS Church at 1700 Kinghorn Road. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00-10:45 AM prior to the funeral. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery. With Military Rites provided by the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Manning Wheatley Funeral Home. ______
