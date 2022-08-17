Clark Joan Lucille Clark Joan Lucille M. Clark died from complications from pancreatic cancer in her home in Pocatello, ID on August 12, 2022. She was 90 years old. She was born November 13, 1931 in Omaha, Nebraska to Anton and Agnes Menousek. She was the youngest of 8 siblings. Her sister, Marie, was 20 years older than her and was like a mother to her growing up. Her first 10 years were spent in Omaha, and the remainder in Pocatello, Idaho. She grew up during the depression when times were tough for everyone. Her parents worked hard and they taught her to do the same. Work was a staple in her life from grade school to her 90th year. In her Junior and Senior years at Pocatello High she worked as a nurse's aide at St. Anthony Hospital. She was seventeen when she graduated from high school and was given a scholarship to the General Hospital in Pocatello. She completed her training in 1952 and went on to be hired as a med nurse. She advanced in positions until she became a Department Manager for two medical floors and the Intensive Care Unit. Joan met Dr. G.M. Clark in March of 1953 when he was opening a dental office across from the office that she worked in. At the time she was having a severe toothache and needed care. The nurse she worked with insisted that she knock on his office door to see if he would see her. He was cleaning the office and said he wasn't open but would see if he could help her. He did a great job and proceeded to do all her work. They later dated some and developed a great friendship which turned into love and they were married by a Justice of Peace in Idaho Falls, Idaho on December 3, 1955 and later on March 6, 1965 they were sealed in the Logan, Utah temple. A couple years after Joan and Gerald were married, they began to travel all over the world and this became a big part of their life. They created many wonderful memories as they traveled with family and dear friends. In their travels they were able to visit over 80 countries. Joan was a very hard worker. She kept her house and yard looking immaculate. She also spent a lot of time taking care of other people. She was the best hostess and made sure that anyone who entered her home felt welcome, was well fed, and went home with some kind of treat. Joan was full of life and spunk. She had a great smile and laugh that lit up a room, along with a great sense of humor. She was a rare and amazing person always serving her neighbors, church, and community. Joan is survived by her daughter-in-law, Laurel Rae Clark, Stansbury Park, UT; grandchildren, Christy Ann (Michael James) Gentry, Stansbury Park, UT; Stan Reed (Shelli) Clark, Bluffdale, UT; Matt R (Courtney) Clark, Senoia, GA; and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Theresa Swanberg, Gresham, Oregon; niece, Sharon Swanberg, Gresham, Oregon; niece, Nancy (Lee) Falter, Greeley, CO; nephew, Ron (Diane) Menousek, Wichita, KS; nephew, Danny Menousek, Pocatello, ID; niece, Kristine (Randy) Edwards, Pocatello, ID; niece, Dorothy Menousek, Omaha, NE; nephew, Bruce Menousek, Omaha, NE; nephew, Tom (Bonnie) Menousek, Andover, KS; and sister-in-law, Florence Menousek, Pocatello, ID. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald M. Clark; a son, Reed G. Clark; parents, Anton and Agnes Menousek; sister, Agnes; sister, Marie Brazda; brother, James (Jim); brother, Jerry; brother, Anton (Tony) Jr.; brother, Joseph (Joe); and nephew, Robert (Bob) Swanberg. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10:00 am at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Interment will follow at the Montpelier Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.