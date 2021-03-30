Christopherson Lorna Kay Thompson Christopherson On March 25, 2021 Lorna Kay Thompson Christopherson, our beautiful wife, mother, grandma and grandma great passed peacefully from this life to the next. She was surrounded by loving family in the comfort of her home. We know she was warmly welcomed by many waiting loved ones and friends. Lorna will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 2, 2021 in the Providence 3rd Ward Chapel, 355 Canyon Road in Providence. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Friday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Interment will be in Providence Cemetery. Funeral services may be live streamed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/5YiVCKXbZm0 Memories may be shared with the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at www.whitepinefunerals.com
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Apartments Unfurnished
Announcements