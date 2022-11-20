Christiansen Gene & Paula Christiansen Gene B Christiansen, 87 & Paula Dianne (Davidson) Christiansen, 86 of Pocatello and Ashton, Idaho passed away peacefully in Paradise, Utah surrounded by family. Paula passed away on October 28, 2022 and Gene on November 4, 2022. Long time Pocatello residents and business owners, Gene and Paula were married for 66 years on February 3, 2022. They were rarely apart, now together forever. A combined viewing will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at the LDS Caldwell Park church, 135 S. 7th Avenue Pocatello, Idaho, with their services starting at 11:00 AM. Memories and condolences may be posted, as well as a full obituary found at Wilks website: www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.