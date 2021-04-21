Christensen Niels Christensen Niels Christensen, 85 of Pocatello, Idaho was born December 24, 1935 in Malad, Idaho to Niels Jensen Christensen and Emma Fidelia Babbitt Page Christensen. He passed away at home April 15, 2021 surrounded by loving family. Niels' father passed away when he was 9 and the family moved to Pocatello to be with grandparents, aunts and uncles. He attended school in Pocatello but at the age of 17 joined the Army (to help support his Mom and family) and went to Korea near the end of that war. When Niels returned home, he met this cute girl while skating at The Deleta. He and Dora Solomon were married October 17, 1959 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had a happy marriage and had six children. Neils worked as an electrician most of his life with IBEW, as a private contractor and at FMC where he earned the name "Spook". Dora passed away in 1988 and Niels still had three children at home - a very difficult time in his life. He met Dorothy Russell in early 1992 while visiting with his sister-in-law. He asked her out and eventually on August 20, 1994 they were married and on April 30, 1997 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls temple. He and Dorothy enjoyed winters in Arizona for the last 15 years. Niels was loving, funny, kind and Mr. Fix-it for everyone. A great example for all. Niels was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dora, baby sister Mary Ann, brother Kenneth and sister Emma Mae (presumed, but not known) and several half brothers and sisters and son-in-law Brett Barnes. Niels is survived by daughter Robin (Robert) Chambers, Rexburg; Sheri (Jeff) Stewart, Arbon; Tammy Case, Boise; Michelle Barnes, Pocatello; son Jeffery (LeTresha), Lawton OK; daughter Gladys Hobson, Pocatello; daughter Charlotte (Calvin) Frew, Blackfoot; sons, Randy (Ronda) Russell, Ammon; Cory (Crystal) Russell, Chubbuck, 40 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren; sisters Margaret Christensen, Cokeville, WY; Kenna Boardman, Pocatello; brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Delone Bloxham, Pocatello; Larry and Peggy Solomon, Pocatello; sister-in-law Karen Solomon, Pocatello. A Memorial service will take place on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Kinghorn LDS Chapel, 1700 Kinghorn Road, Pocatello, ID 83202. With a webcasting of that service available on Niels tribute page. Inurnment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Niels loved the Lord, loved life and his family. To leave memories, condolences or to watch the webcating of the service please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com
