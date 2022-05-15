Christensen Laurene Olson Christensen Our beloved mom and grandma, Laurene Olson Christensen, passed away, on Mother's Day, May 8, 2022. Laurene was born on March 23. 1930 in Downey, Idaho to Carl and Tula Olson. She had three brothers whom she adored. Whatever they were doing, she would be there too. She called herself a tom boy. Active in 4-H, at 16 years old, she was the state winner of the national 4-H club food preparation contest, winning a scholarship and an all paid trip to the 4-H Congress in Chicago. On Nov 7, 1950, she married the boy next door, Paul B. Christensen, "Lover Boy" in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had 2 sons and 4 daughters. They moved to their "beautiful" home in 1956 (Pocatello). She was an excellent homemaker, cook, seamstress, gardener and best of all, mother and grandmother. Laurene loved music. She played the alto saxophone, the piano and the organ. Being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, her most favorite thing was to teach music to the children. Laurene also loved working outside amongst her flowers. She was awarded many Golden Arrow awards for the beauty of her yard. After winning many ribbons for her flower entries into local fairs, she went on to become a judge of the same. Laurene was very patriotic and thankful to have been born in America, and flew the American flag with pride. Up until a week before she left us, each day she would study the scriptures, practice the piano, do crosswords or sudoku, keep up with the news and even did a little gardening on the warm days. Laurene's smile and laugh were contagious. We will all remember playing games with her and giggling at her funny sayings. She brought us so much joy. She will be greatly missed. Laurene is survived by 5 of her children: Paul Kent Christensen (Toni) Spearfish, South Dakota, Louise (Kert) Howard of Pocatello, Idaho; Mark Eugene (Cindy)Christensen of Pocatello, Idaho; Janet Sue (Jim) Sant (Pocatello); Sherri (Jason Smith) Christensen Pocatello, Idaho. She is also is survived by 17 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her daughter Carolanne, her parents and her brothers. There will be a viewing Friday May 20, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home 510 N 12th Ave, Pocatello, ID. The funeral will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11am, at 3444 Hawthorne Rd. with a viewing 1hr prior. Graveside services at 2pm, Downey Cemetery. _______
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.