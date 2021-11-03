Christensen Edsel Thain Christensen Edsel Thain "Big Ed" Christensen passed away peacefully at his home in Pocatello, Idaho, Friday, October 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Edsel was born August 15, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Thain George Christensen and Mary Alice Gunter. He lived in Pocatello all his life, graduating from Highland High School in 1965. He married the love of his life, Kathleen Marie Burkey, on September 26, 1969, 6 months after a true "love at first sight" encounter. He told her that very day she would one day be his wife. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on September 19, 1970. Ed & Kathy were married 41 years before her passing in 2010, making their home in Pocatello and raising 7 children. After high school, Big Ed briefly worked at Challenge Cheese before his career as a carman at the Union Pacific Railroad. He later started Kathy's Tax Service with his wife, where he acted not only as secretary and chief of operations, but also as entertainer with his jokes, nicknames, and laughter. He will be dearly missed at Kathy's Tax Service, now ran by his son-in-law, Jim, as he made the business what it is today, winning over clients with his compassion, humor, and zest for life. Ed loved all animals, especially horses. He bred and raised racehorses for over 40 years, constantly studying pedigrees in detail and developing lifelong friendships with partners in the horse business. Animals brought him so much happiness throughout his entire life. Big Ed loved all sports and was an athlete with sheer grit, mental toughness, and immense strength. He was a fighter until the day he died, never giving up on anything, and teaching his children to persist, work hard, and endure. He coached youth sports when his children were young and high school wrestling for several years. Ed & Kathy started the Buccaneers wrestling program at Highland, impacting young lives both on and off the mat. Big Ed was a role model and had a special way with youth. He took anyone and everyone in and helped turn several young lives around through his example and pure love for all. Big Ed's family brought him utmost joy. He had a unique and special bond with each of his children and grandchildren. He was proud of his family and fiercely loyal. He had a dynamic personality, was full of wit, and could make even a complete stranger laugh. He genuinely loved people and has made a lasting impression on everyone he met. Ed was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, serving actively and willingly in all his callings. He loved the youth and thoroughly enjoyed the many years he served as Young Men's President. He touched countless lives in his last calling as Ward Missionary, never afraid to bear his testimony and share his pure love of the gospel. Edsel was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents Thain and Alice Christensen; grandson Camden Bobby Christensen; brother Bobby Christensen, sister LaRue Muir; and Kathy's great-uncle John A. Flint, Ed's very best friend and horse partner. He is survived by his children, Kimilie (Joel) Shokes, Eddy (Staci) Christensen, Kaidree Christensen, Kelsie (Jim) Burrup, Kanielle (Argeny) Arias, Samuel (Rachelle) Christensen, Kalicia (Zach) Hazleton; brothers Elwin & Mike Christensen; sisters Peggy Sorenson, Brenda Chadwick, and Penny Christensen; 21 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 at 11am at the Chubbuck Stake Center, 450 James Avenue. Friends may visit family Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Wilks Funeral Home and Friday from 9:30am to 10:30am at the church. Interment will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.
+1
Idaho State Journal
Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor
Full Time Position Available!
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Pets Pet Supplies Equipment
Announcements