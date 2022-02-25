Christensen Dorothy Faye Christensen Dorothy Faye Hansen Christensen born April 3,1940, returned to her Heavenly Father Monday February 21, 2022 (81) while living in a care center in South Jordan, Utah, with her husband by her side. Dorothy was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Hans William Hansen and Dorothy Leah Greco Hansen. She loved being a middle child with an older sister Carol and younger sister Jean. They grew up in their family home at 315 Randolph Avenue in Pocatello, Idaho. Dorothy attended and graduated from Pocatello High School in May of 1958. She met her sweetheart Marvin and were later married April 24, 1959. A couple years later they were sealed as eternal family in the Idaho Falls Temple. Faye and Marv had four boys; Marvin Jr (Sherri) of Pocatello Idaho, Steven (Sandy) of South Jordan, Utah, Neil (Traci) of Herriman, Utah, and Bradley (Wendi) of West Jordan, Utah. She spent most of her life by her husband Marv's side in many business adventures and traveling the world. They lived in Pocatello for several years before they moved to Arizona, they then returned back to Pocatello Idaho. While in Idaho she worked as a licensed cosmetologist in her home and managed forty-two cosmetologists at JC Penny's. They then moved to California for 20+ years. After California they moved to Utah to be near their sons and their families. She is survived by her husband Marvin, her four boys, twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hans William Hansen (1983) and Dorothy Leah Greco Hansen (1992), and older sister Carol (2021). A viewing will be held at Horsley Funeral Homes In Malad City, Idaho on Saturday February 26, 2022, at 10:00 am, with funeral services following at 11:00 am.
