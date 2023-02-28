Boyd Christensen Stuart Christensen The brilliant light of Stuart Christensen has slipped this earthly realm to shine in the Heavens above. Over Stuart's 81 years, he has had so many caregivers that brightened his life and given him love, joy, and purpose. He loved all of you. Unfortunately, there is no way to mention each of you, but thank you for the outstanding care you have given Stuart. Stuart is the son of Boyd and Irene Henderson Christensen. He was born at home in Arimo on February 7, 1942. He died at his home, in Pocatello on February 20, 2023. Stuart has five sisters: Jeneane C. Sorensen, Marlene C. Larsen, Brenda C. Reddoor, and Kristine C. Sanford (Ron), and Susan Christensen (deceased). Please share a favorite memory of Stuart, offer condolences to the family, or read the full obituary at www.franklincountyfuneral.com
