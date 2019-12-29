Chlarson Rodney L. Chlarson Rodney Lynn Chlarson passed away at age 64, Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at home with his wife by his side, after an extended illness. He was born January 9, 1955 to Dale and Alta Chlarson in Tremonton, Utah. He attended school and spent his childhood in Salt Lake City Utah, where he met his eternal sweetheart, Shauna Kaye Thomas. They were married June 9, 1973 and later sealed in the temple in Bountiful, Utah November 16, 2002. In 1978 he enlisted with the United States Navy and served 8 years. During this time they moved around to different military bases. Rod was honorably discharged in 1986. They eventually planted their roots in Pocatello, Idaho where they raised their 5 boys, Chad, Treyl, Dustin, Derek, and Travis. In 1988, Rod began his lifelong career with ISU as a mechanical technician where he retired as an HVAC contractor in 2016. Rod was well known and loved by many in the community. He loved helping people every chance he could with handy work. His hobbies included horses, "cowboying", camping, and elk hunting with his sons. Rod was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Alta. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Shauna Kaye Chlarson, his 5 sons, Chad, Treyl (Megan), Dustin (Candice), Derek, Travis (Karianne), 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, his brothers Tom, Dennis, Jeff, and sister Julie. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Family will greet friends at a viewing that will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Graveside services will follow the funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. Military Rites will be provided by the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard. A light luncheon will follow the graveside service at Wilks funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.