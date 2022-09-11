Chlarson Jody Faye Hensley Chlarson Jody Faye Hensley Chlarson, age 60, passed away peacefully at her residence in Downey, Idaho on August 31, 2022 after a short, but aggressive battle with cancer. She was born on February 21, 1962 to Raymond "Buck" and Irma Smith Hensley in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the 14th child out of 16. Jody was married three times before moving to Lincoln City, Oregon with her three children: Jerald O'Brien, Bradley O'Brien, and Nichole Marie Brown. She resided there for 12 years before meeting her soulmate, Thomas D. Chlarson, on a trip back to her hometown. The two quickly fell in love and had a wonderful marriage for the next 26 years, during which they welcomed one more child, Chyenne Alta Chlarson (Muhlestein). They soon found land in Downey, Idaho and started a small cattle farm. She loved gardening, camping, fishing, dancing, but most of all she loved her children and 22 (soon to be 23) grandchildren. You could always find her with fresh flowers on her dining table, hot coffee, and in good company. Jody had a gift for making friends and chose a profession that let her do just that. Many know her from her time waitressing at The Salishan (Oregon), Pine Ridge Restaurant (Pocatello, Idaho), and/or Flags West (Downey, Idaho). She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Irma; brothers: Ronald, Thomas, and Yantis "Yank"; sisters: Robin, Penny (Buffi), and Lois (Weerheim); and one grandchild: Lavina Hopkins. Jody is survived by her spouse Thomas D. Chlarson, sons: Jerald and Bradley O'Brien, Justin and Cody Chlarson; daughters: Nichole (Kevin) Brown, Kimberly Chlarson, and Chyenne (Skylar) Muhlestein; siblings: Bob (Tammie), Deb (Gloria), Dusty (Susan), Buck, Nettie Danis, Diane (Tom) Davie, Sue (Dave) Rosa, Peggy (Eddy) Huerta, and Shelia (Dan) Stapleton. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck, Idaho at a date soon to be determined. She is a warrior and will be missed dearly.
