Cerro John A Cerro John A. Cerro, from American Falls, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
At his request no services will be held.
John was born December 11, 1942 in Los Angeles, California to John and Geraldine Cerro. John served in the United States Navy and was given an honorable discharge. He also served in the Coast Guard Reserved. In 1970 he married the love of his life, Peggy.
John worked for Shell Oil for over 25 years and retired in 2000. John had a wonderful sense of humor. Children had a special love for him - he was very kind. He was very much a people person and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He deeply loved his family, especially his children. John loved to play volleyball. He really enjoyed thrift stores and was always looking for a good deal (LOL). He had a very close relationship with Jesus Christ especially towards the end of his life and was very proud of his Jewish heritage.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years. He was the proud father of his four children: Jeannette Pruett, Johnny Cerro III, Regina Marie Cerro, and Andrew Cerro. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Alexis Ogier who he and Peggy raised, Blaine Ogier, Jerome Pruett, and Amanda Pruett.
John was preceded in death by his mother, father, and son Andrew.
