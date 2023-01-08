Carl Cawdery Louis Cawdery Carl Louis Cawdery passed away unexpectedly at 87 years of age on December 27, 2022 from complications of lung cancer. He was born March 19, 1935 to Mark and Edna Cawdery in Caldwell, ID. Carl was raised on the family farm in Wilder, ID. He was the youngest of four children. His childhood was filled with work on the farm, attending Wilder schools, and many get togethers with family. Carl graduated from Wilder High School in 1953. Carl attended the College of Idaho and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business in 1964. Upon graduation, he began a distinguished career with the J.R. Simplot Company. His career extended over 35 years. He started with the Soil Builders, followed by a credit manager position. Then he managed the SimChem plant in Mountain Home, ID. Finally, he was transferred to Pocatello where he finished his career as the Manager of Crop Protection Chemicals. He was fortunate to travel extensively with his final position. Carl married Virginia Lowe in 1962. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and friends in June, 2022. They raised three children; Christopher, Michael and Angela. Carl was a faithful, active father who was very proud of his children and their achievements. He attended many football games, track meets, piano recitals, and church activities. Prior to retirement, Carl and Virginia became guardians of three grandchildren; Tyler, Thomas and Danielle. They raised a second family and never had an empty nest. They enjoyed supporting their grandchildren and being a part of their lives. At the time of his death, Carl and Virginia were foster parents for two great-granddaughters; Adaiyah and Amiyah. Carl was an avid reader and wanted to learn about everything. He especially loved old steam trains, and when one would come through town, he was always there to watch. He also had a passion for farming and spent a lot of time at the family farm in Wilder, ID. He enjoyed long conversations over coffee. His wit, laugh, stories, recall memory and knowledge of Wilder history will be sorely missed. Carl had a strong faith in God and served as an elder at Caldwell First Baptist and Inkom Community Bible Church. Carl is preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale, sisters Patrice and Joyce, and son Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; son, Michael (Nadine) of Clovis, CA and daughter, Angela of Pocatello, ID. Grandchildren include Dylan (Melanie) of Norfolk, VA; Jack of Salt Lake City, UT; Asher, Noah, Phoebe of Clovis, CA; Tyler (Aimee) of Nampa, ID: Danielle of Pocatello, ID; Thomas of Pocatello, ID. Great-grandchildren include Ayla, Roman, Carter, Grayson, Adaiyah, Amiyah, Izaiah, and Hayden. A memorial service will be held at Caldwell First Baptist Church on Thursday, January 12 at 1030 am. Burial will follow at the Wilder Cemetery.
