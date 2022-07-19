Cavanaugh III Michael Anthony Cavanaugh III Michael Anthony Cavanaugh III, fondly known as Mikie, was born December 26, 1991, to Michael Cavanaugh Jr. and Kellee Marley. Mikie will always be remembered for the love and affection he showed family, friends, and anyone he came into contact with on the ball field. On July 12, 2022, he became one of the angels in the outfield. Mikie's love of sports began at a very young age. His mother, Kellee, recalls signing him up early for T-ball at the age of three and fibbing because he needed to be four to play. His passion for baseball started young and ran deep. His knowledge of the game at that age surpassed many adults. Mikie attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello high school in 2010. He was involved with many athletic programs, including varsity football, basketball, and baseball. Mikie also played on the Pocatello Running Rebels legion baseball team for many years. Mikie excelled in all sports, as well as picked up golf, fishing, bowling, and cornhole. Mikie participated in the Pocatello cornhole league, league bowling at Tough Guy Lanes, and was a big supporter of Pocatello's recreational community sports. He was a proud member of Pocatello's community and served as a coach and mentor to the youth. In 2012 Mikie married Sara Kelly and they welcomed his only child in 2014, Karter Michael Cavanaugh. The only thing Mikie loved more than being an athlete was being a dad. He passed his love of sports onto his son and taught Karter to throw and catch a ball before he could even walk. After work each day Karter and Mikie could be found cuddled up in Mikie's La-Z-Boy watching any and all sporting events. So much of Mikie will live on in Karter, and he will miss his dad greatly. Mikie never said "goodbye," to Karter, he would always say, "Karter, I love you so much, bud!" Mikie will always be his son's guardian angel. Mikie's work ethic and devotion to helping others improve made Mikie very successful in his career. He excelled at Idaho Central Credit Union, becoming their youngest supervisor in the Customer Service Department, at that time. Prior co-workers recall Mikie's sweet spirit and how he always went the extra mile for the members he was serving. Recently, Mikie was employed with the United States Post Office as a mail carrier. He loved having more freedom, not being cooped up in an office building, and getting to have many conversations with the people he was serving. Mikie will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He will be remembered for his dimpled, smiles and smirks, with his witty attitude. People who were close to Mikie have been touched by an angel who showed love, compassion, and kindness to all. Mikie made everyone feel special and valued. He will be greatly missed by many. Michael Anthony Cavanaugh III is survived by his son, Karter Cavanaugh; Mother, Kellee Marley; Father, Michael Anthony Cavanaugh Jr.; Dad, "Uncle David"; Brothers, Talon Cavanaugh, Jadon Marley, Lucas Marley; Grandparents, Kathleen Marley, Sidney Marley, and Luwana Cavanaugh; Aunts, Heather Cavanaugh, Jamie Jensen, Sheryl Marley; Uncles, Vic Marley, Josh Marley, Rob Jensen, Jacob Kelly; Many other extended families, friends, and teammates. And was predeceased in death by his: Grandfather, Michael Cavanaugh Sr.; Great Grandparents, Dolores Alexander, John Rinker, John Alexander, Vivian & Floyd Oneil, Howard & Agnes Marley, Valene & Duke Turner, and Chick & Ella Curtis. Memorial services will be held at Wilks Funeral Home at 211 West Chubbuck Rd. Chubbuck, ID 83202. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. *Please show your support by wearing North Carolina Blue and memorabilia* Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.